Haiti suspected gang members set on fire as conflict spreads to capital suburb

Suspected gang members were killed during an attack on the Petion-Ville neighborhood on the southern outskirts of Haiti's capital, as a clash with police and locals pointed to a resurgence of vigilante justice while the state remains absent.

The latest outburst of violence comes as the political future of the crisis-racked Caribbean island nation hangs in limbo.

A Reuters reporter saw two suspected gang members including a leader known as Makandal killed and set on fire. Footage seen by Reuters earlier showed the bodies lying and being dragged on the street, one man with his hands cut off.