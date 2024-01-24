Haley challenges Trump for a debate; questions his 'mental competency'

Washington: Indian-American Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has challenged her ex-boss and former president Donald Trump on to a debate stage and vowed to stay in the race after losing the party's New Hampshire primary.

Haley, 52, has attacked Trump, 77, and questioned his 'mental competency'.

“The other day, Donald Trump accused me of not providing security at the Capitol on January 6. I’ve long called for mental competency tests for politicians over the age of 75. Trump claims he’d do better than me on one of those tests. Maybe he would, and maybe he wouldn’t. But if he thinks that, then he should have no problem standing on a debate stage with me!” Haley said in her speech after the results started coming in.

On Tuesday, Trump won the New Hampshire Republican presidential primary with 53.1 per cent of the votes and Indian-American Haley trailed with 45.8 per cent when over 40 per cent of the votes polled were counted.

Haley performed better than expected but she lost to Trump. The Republican primary now moves to South Carolina, the home State of Nikki Haley. However, Trump is polling ahead of Haley.