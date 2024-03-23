Harassment and drugs have plagued a Citi division for years

Known for its fixed-income prowess, Citigroup has long ranked last among the big five Wall Street banks in equities trading revenue. Despite efforts to change that, it’s fallen further behind JPMorgan Chase & Co., which generates about $5 billion more in revenue from the business, a gap that was roughly $3 billion in 2019.

The biggest investment banks typically have a little more than 1,000 front-office employees in their equities trading divisions, according to consultancy Coalition Greenwich. Citigroup doesn’t disclose its team’s size, but that would make its group a small, though lucrative, part of its 240,000-person global operations.

The equities division’s leadership was rejiggered five times in about 12 years, a period that saw the unit grapple with repeated bouts of misbehavior.

One female derivatives trader recalled sitting at a client dinner at Locanda Verde near the bank’s headquarters in 2010 when a colleague reached under the table and put his hand on her leg. Around that time, she said, a research analyst asked her why she didn’t wear sexier shoes.

She told HR and senior managers about both, describing an ugly culture that she saw as pervasive, and remembers one female executive encouraging her to brush it off. Years later, the conversation stands out as disheartening. One colleague remembered the trader speaking about harassment at the time, and another recalled hearing about the exchange with the executive.

“Although several of the alleged incidents would clearly violate Citi’s code of conduct, we have not identified a complaint being filed for several of them, others are more than a decade old, and some contain allegations that are either baseless, too vague, or involve people who have left the firm,” said Costiglio.

Two other women said they stayed quiet about being sexually harassed by colleagues out of fear of retaliation in an industry that prizes discretion and loyalty. Six people there besides the derivatives trader said that they complained about what they saw as workplace misconduct to senior colleagues or human resources and were disappointed with the outcome, feeling the bank didn’t take sufficient action.

Three said they described separate incidents to Dan Keegan, who ran Citigroup’s trading business across North America. According to one of them, Keegan was told that senior staffers egged on a junior banker to show the underwear of a woman he’d apparently slept with; Keegan, who left Citigroup in 2022, didn’t respond to messages. Five people saw the incident or heard about it at the time. The young banker was fired.

“The person involved in that incident was terminated as a result of an investigation and the direct manager who failed to escalate the matter was disciplined,” Costiglio said.

Before a new class of young colleagues joined around 2018, bankers prepared for their arrival by circulating a dossier that included their photos. Employees judged their attractiveness and openly discussed favorites, according to one person who saw it and two others who heard of it at the time. A similar account was included in last November’s lawsuit from Ardith Lindsey, the managing director.