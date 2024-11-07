'Highlights hypocrisy': India reacts after Canada bans Australia Today for carrying S Jaishankar's interview
'This happened just an hour or few hours after this particular handle carried the press conference of EAM Dr S Jaishankar with Penny Wong,' MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, commenting on the ban on Australia Today.
#WATCH | Delhi: On Canada blocking or banning the prominent outlet there- Australia Today, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "We understand that the social media handles, pages of this particular outlet, which is an important diaspora outlet, has been blocked and are not… pic.twitter.com/r0Igyg3Ho0