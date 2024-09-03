'Hong Kong 47': Court wraps up mitigation hearing in city’s largest national security case

Hong Kong: The last batch of 45 Hong Kong activists entered their final pleas on Tuesday for light sentences in a landmark national security trial over charges that they had formed a "conspiracy to subvert the state power".

The offence carries up to life in jail under a sweeping national security law Beijing imposed on the financial hub in 2020 after sometimes-violent democracy protests rocked the city for months in 2019.

Judge Andrew Chan said on Tuesday that the 45 would be sentenced at a later date that has yet to be decided.

A total of 47 activists were arrested and charged in 2021 for participating in an unofficial poll to select pro-democracy candidates for a 2020 legislative council election.

The defendants are accused of plotting to force the government to meet 2019 protest demands, including genuine universal suffrage, by planning to indiscriminately veto the budget if they secured a legislative majority with candidates chosen in a pre-selection poll.

Thirty-one defendants pleaded guilty, 16 faced a 118-day trial last year and two were acquitted last May.

The 45 convicted activists started mitigation hearings, to hopefully reduce their potentially heavy sentences, in six batches and hearings spanning for three months from June.

On Monday as the last batch of eight defendants started their mitigation, journalist-turned activist Gwyneth Ho, one of the most vocal defendants during the trial, told the court through her lawyer that she did not have any mitigation to enter, a move that could leave her a longer sentence.

"I think she has been very persistent with her own...her own stance. I hope she can continue...to stay very strong," said Anthony Wong, 62, a friend of Ho.

Wong, a singer and LGBTQ-rights icon, attended the hearing wearing a black University of Amsterdam T-shirt given to him by Ho's schoolmate. He said he wore it to show support to Ho and others.