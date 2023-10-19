How 100,000 apartments in New York city disappeared

On some streets, many buildings that were built a century or more ago as single-family homes and split during the 1900s into multiple units have once again become single-family homes. In the row houses on West 88th Street between Amsterdam Avenue and Columbus Avenue, there are about 173 units. That compares with more than 400 units on the same street in the 1950s and 1960s, according to Brodheim, who is also a member of Open New York, a nonprofit that advocates for more development.