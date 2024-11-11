Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

How cannabis use is changing across the US

Researchers tracking cannabis say that the picture of who uses the drug — and how — is evolving, and point to a few key trends.
International New York Times
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 06:55 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2024, 06:55 IST
World newsUnited StatesCannabismarijuanaTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us