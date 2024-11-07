How Elon Musk's clout with Trump could enrich his companies

DRIVING AUTO POLICY

Musk’s political ascension comes after perceived slights under the Biden administration that accelerated Musk's embrace of Trump’s rightwing populism. For example, Tesla wasn’t invited to an August 2021 EV summit at the White House that featured only unionized Detroit automakers that produce a fraction of the EVs Tesla sells.

The fortunes of Tesla could rise or fall depending on a second Trump administration’s treatment of the diverse array of subsidies, policies and regulatory schemes governing electric and autonomous vehicles. Democratic administrations have historically championed many such pro-EV policies, with Tesla's support. Musk could potentially now protect them despite the Republican party’s traditional rejection of EVs - and Trump’s ridicule of Biden’s EV policy on the campaign trail.

For Tesla, Musk’s goals include getting the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), its primary federal safety regulator, to hold off on potential enforcement actions involving the safety of Tesla’s current driver-assistance systems, called "Autopilot" and "Full Self-Driving," according to a person familiar with the matter. Musk, the person said, could also push for favorable regulation of autonomous vehicles and robotaxis that Tesla plans. For his new artificial intelligence startup xAI, Musk could shape nascent rules or a new agency, the person said.

Musk said last month he expects to roll out driverless Teslas in California and Texas by next year, and start production in 2026 on a fully autonomous “Cybercab,” which would have no steering wheels and pedals. Tesla would need a waiver from NHTSA to produce such a vehicle. There are no nationwide regulations governing how autonomous vehicles can be deployed. That means operators have to deal with different regulations in each state.

Musk bemoaned the challenges of the state-by-state regulatory landscape in a Tesla earnings call last month and advocated for one federal approval process.

Despite Musk’s complaints of a stifling bureaucracy, SpaceX currently leads the world in government-financed rocket launches and Tesla sells nearly two million heavily subsidized EVs annually.

Tesla shares were up 15% on Wednesday after Trump's election to a second term.

At his brain-implant startup Neuralink, Musk has long complained that the slow FDA approval process has slowed the firm from implanting the device inside human brains. Musk could use his rising clout in a Trump administration to cut through some of the safety-related approvals in that process, according to a source familiar with the company’s operations.