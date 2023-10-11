Hurricane Lidia, a category 4 storm, makes landfall in Mexico

Hurricane Lidia made landfall on the west-central coast of Mexico on Tuesday evening as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm, bringing life-threatening winds and heavy rains that could trigger flooding and mudslides in some areas, forecasters said.
The storm made landfall some 40 miles southwest of the coastal resort of Puerto Vallarta, just before 8 pm Eastern time, according to the National Hurricane Center.
It was located about 15 miles southeast of Cabo Corrientes, a municipality in Jalisco. Its sustained winds had reached 140 mph, with even higher gusts, according to the hurricane center. Once the winds of a storm exceed 74 mph, it is considered a hurricane.
Earlier Tuesday, residents in the coastal area of Puerto Vallarta were stocking up on goods and taking shelter. Beachside towns had gone quiet, their boardwalks empty of vendors and visitors. The city’s airport said it would close at 4 p.m. local time, and officials said transportation in the region would be suspended.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico called on residents in the affected regions to “take refuge” and said on X, formerly Twitter, that the armed forces and civil protection authorities were present there.
Susana Rodríguez Mejía, a spokesperson for Jalisco’s state government, said authorities had opened three temporary shelters, and that businesses in the resort town were temporarily closed. Officials have advised most people to shelter at home, and said that those living near rivers, streams or mountainous areas should instead go to the government-run shelters. Tourists, Rodríguez Mejía added, should be able to shelter at their hotels.
“We can’t go and control nature, but what we can do is protect ourselves,” Jesús Guillermo Carmona Jiménez, the president of the Hotel and Motel Association of Bahía de Banderas, said in an interview. He said that travelers at Vallarta Gardens, a hotel in the beachside city, had been offered free food and accommodation during the storm.
Puerto Vallarta was last hit by Hurricane Nora in August 2021, which caused the Cuale River to overflow, destroying a bridge and killing at least three people.
Exact population counts for the regions that might be affected by Lidia were not available.
A hurricane warning was in effect Tuesday for the Islas Marías and an area in west-central Mexico from Manzanillo to El Roblito.
A tropical storm warning was in effect from El Roblito to Mazatlán and from Punta San Telmo to Manzanillo on Tuesday. Lidia is expected to produce 4-8 inches of rain — and in some areas up to 12 inches — through Wednesday across the state of Nayarit, southern portions of the state of Sinaloa and coastal portions of the state of Jalisco, the hurricane center said.
These rains are likely to produce flash and urban flooding, and mudslides are possible in areas of higher terrain near the coast. A “dangerous storm surge” is expected to cause significant coastal flooding, forecasters said.
“Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion,” forecasters warned Monday.
Swells from Lidia will affect the west coast of Mexico and the Baja California peninsula over the next few days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.
Another hurricane made landfall in Nayarit in late October last year. That storm, Hurricane Roslyn, was a Category 4 storm that contributed to the deaths of four people, according to the hurricane center.
“That was a much more significant system,” said Alex DaSilva, a meteorologist with AccuWeather. “While we don’t expect it to be of that strength, we are always concerned about the flooding downpours.”
Areas inland on the west coast of Mexico have mountainous terrain, meaning that a lot of rain there can lead to mudslides, washouts and other flooding issues, he said.