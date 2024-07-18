'I divorce you': Dubai princess dumps her husband via Instagram post

Two months after having welcomed their first child, the daughter of Dubai's ruler, Shaikha Mahra Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has declared “divorce” from her husband, Sheikh Mana Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum publicly over Instagram, several publication reported.
The post read, “Dear Husband,” the Dubai princess began. “As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you. Take care. Your ex-wife.”
It is noticed that the couple have unfollowed each other on Instagram and deleted all photos of each other from their profiles. The news of their divorce has been fetching multiple reactions over social media.
As per an NDTV report, speculations erupted that the couple had blocked each other, while some wondered whether the account of Ms Sheikha Mahra was hacked.
A user on Instagram wrote “I find it empowering when a woman recognizes her worth and confidently stands her ground.”
Some other users applauding the princess wrote, “Brave Queen,” and “ You are a powerful woman.”
The princess got married in May last year and welcomed their first daughter after 12 months.
The princess had shared a cryptic post on Instagram a couple of weeks ago, in which she can be seen cuddling her baby and the picture goes by the caption, "Just the two of us." Speculations arise as to whether this post was a hint for the divorce.
Daughter of the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and the Ruler of Dubai, Shaikha Mahra, holds a degree in International Relations from a University in the UK. She also has a college degree from the Mohammed bin Rashid Government Administration and is an advocate for women's empowerment and local designers in the UAE.
Published 18 July 2024, 12:06 IST