Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Imran Khan's nephew Shershah Khan gets bail in May 9 riots case

His counsel contended that the suspect cannot be kept in jail for an unlimited period as prosecutors failed to produce any incriminating evidence against Shershah.
Last Updated : 04 September 2025, 12:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 September 2025, 12:57 IST
World newsPakistanImran KhanArrest

Follow us on :

Follow Us