Imran Khan's sisters in police custody for terrorism related case

<p>Islamabad: A Pakistan anti-terrorism court on Monday remanded former prime minister Imran Khan's sisters into police custody for further physical remand, while issuing arrest warrants against Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in the same case.</p><p>The two sisters, Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan were arrested from the D-Chowk on Friday when the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had announced a demonstration at the place in the heart of the city.</p><p>A case was registered against them at Kohsar Police Station of the city under terrorism charges.</p>.Imran Khan banned from meeting wife, lawyers and party members till Oct 18 due to 'security concerns'.<p>Gandapur and some other PTI leaders were also nominated in the case.</p><p>Aleema and Uzma were presented in the court, after completing their one-day physical remand, where Judge Tahir Abbas Supra after hearing arguments from the defence lawyer and the state prosecutor ordered a one-day physical remand for the two sisters.</p><p>The judge also issued arrest warrants for Gandapur and a PTI leader Amir Mughal.</p><p>New cases have been launched against the PTI leaders for violence and vandalism during the protest over the weekend.</p>