In Pics: Easter celebrations around the world

Pope Francis delivers his "Urbi et Orbi" (To the city and the world) message at St. Peter's Square, on Easter Sunday, at the Vatican.
Palestinian Christians take part in an Easter mass at the Holy Family Church amid muted festivities, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, in Gaza.
Iraqi Christians attend an Easter mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Flowers, in Baghdad, Iraq.
Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, leads Easter Sunday Mass in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City.
Christians in Pakistan attend the Easter Sunday service, at the Holy Trinity Cathedral Church of Pakistan, in Karachi.
People take part in a Good Friday procession in the courtyards of the Metropolitan Cathedral, in Managua, Nicaragua.
A worshipper touches a cross during an Easter vigil service at the Grand Immaculate Church in Al-Hamdaniya, Iraq.
People film a statue of Jesus Christ in a procession during Holy Week celebrations in downtown Havana, Cuba.
Worshippers hold candles during Easter vigil mass at the St. Joanes, Legio Maria of African Church Mission within Fort Jesus in Kibera district of Nairobi, Kenya.
Men of the Slavic ethnic minority of Sorbs, dressed in black tailcoats, ride decorated horses during an Easter rider procession near Ralbitz, eastern Germany.
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan offers sweets to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor at the St Thomas Mar Thoma Syrian Church Pattoor on the occasion of Easter, in Thiruvananthapuram.
Christian devotees pray at St. Joseph's Cathedral church on Easter, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh
(Published 01 April 2024, 06:27 IST)