world

In Pics: Easter celebrations around the world

Easter, one of the most significant festivals in the Christian calendar, was celebrated with immense zeal and fervor around the world. This annual commemoration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ brings thousands together to rejoice in the spirit of renewal, hope, and joy.
Last Updated 01 April 2024, 06:27 IST

Pope Francis delivers his "Urbi et Orbi" (To the city and the world) message at St. Peter's Square, on Easter Sunday, at the Vatican.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Palestinian Christians take part in an Easter mass at the Holy Family Church amid muted festivities, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, in Gaza.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Iraqi Christians attend an Easter mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Flowers, in Baghdad, Iraq.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, leads Easter Sunday Mass in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Christians in Pakistan attend the Easter Sunday service, at the Holy Trinity Cathedral Church of Pakistan, in Karachi.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People take part in a Good Friday procession in the courtyards of the Metropolitan Cathedral, in Managua, Nicaragua.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A worshipper touches a cross during an Easter vigil service at the Grand Immaculate Church in Al-Hamdaniya, Iraq.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People film a statue of Jesus Christ in a procession during Holy Week celebrations in downtown Havana, Cuba.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Worshippers hold candles during Easter vigil mass at the St. Joanes, Legio Maria of African Church Mission within Fort Jesus in Kibera district of Nairobi, Kenya.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Men of the Slavic ethnic minority of Sorbs, dressed in black tailcoats, ride decorated horses during an Easter rider procession near Ralbitz, eastern Germany.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan offers sweets to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor at the St Thomas Mar Thoma Syrian Church Pattoor on the occasion of Easter, in Thiruvananthapuram.

Credit: PTI Photo

Christian devotees pray at St. Joseph's Cathedral church on Easter, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh

Credit: PTI Photo

(Published 01 April 2024, 06:27 IST)
