Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Indefinite curfew imposed in Kathmandu after violent protests over social media ban

The decision was taken to bring the situation under control following clashes between security forces and youth groups over a social media ban on Monday, which left 19 dead and over 300 injured.
Last Updated : 09 September 2025, 06:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 September 2025, 06:31 IST
World newsNepalcurfewSocial mediaKathmandu

Follow us on :

Follow Us