<p>Kathmandu: Authorities on Tuesday imposed an indefinite curfew in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nepal">Nepal</a>'s capital city Kathmandu, reintroducing restrictions just hours after an earlier order was lifted.</p>.<p>The Kathmandu District Administration Office issued the curfew orders effective from 8:30 am until further notice, covering the entire capital city.</p>.<p>The decision was taken to bring the situation under control following clashes between security forces and youth groups over a social media ban on Monday, which left 19 dead and over 300 injured. The previous curfew expired at 5:00 am.</p>.Closely monitoring developments in Nepal: India.<p>"No movement of people, any type of gathering, demonstration, protest, meeting and sit-in will be allowed during the curfew," said the notice issued by Chhabilal Rijal, Chief District Officer of Kathmandu.</p>.<p>"However, emergency services, including ambulances, fire engines, vehicles carrying health workers, tourists, media personnel, and air travellers will be permitted to operate in coordination with security personnel," the notice said.</p>.<p>The administration of the adjoining Bhaktapur district also imposed an indefinite curfew from 8:30 am in several areas, including Pepsikola, Radheradhe Chowk, Sallaghari, Duwakot and Changu Narayan Temple.</p>.Unrest in Nepal: 19 dead, 42 injured as youths clash with police over social media ban, army deployed.<p>The administration also issued restrictive orders in parts of the Lalitpur metropolis, adjoining Kathmandu.</p>.<p>Despite the curfew orders, student-led anti-government protests broke out in several parts of the region on Tuesday morning. Demonstrations were reported from Kalanki and Baneshwor in Kathmandu, as well as the Chapagaun-Thecho area of Lalitpur district.</p>.<p>Protesters, mostly students, chanted slogans such as “Don’t kill students”, defying the restrictions on public gatherings.</p>.<p>In Kalanki, demonstrators reportedly burnt tyres to block roads from the early hours of the morning, according to eyewitness accounts.</p>.<p>The imposition of curfew triggered panic buying, with residents rushing to grocery stores and pharmacies to stock up on essential items. Public transport has come to a halt, and educational institutions remain shut.</p>.<p>In a late-night development on Monday, the government announced the restoration of access to social media platforms, in an apparent bid to ease public anger. </p>