Indian Americans plan huge car rally in California to celebrate Ram Mandir consecration

New York: The Indian-American diaspora is gearing up to commemorate the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, with plans to hold car rallies in the US to celebrate the occasion.

The group ‘California Indians’ is organising a special car rally on January 20 to celebrate “Bhagwan Shri Ram Ji’s homecoming”. The organisers said that more than 400 cars will join the rally that is expected to go from South Bay to the iconic Golden Gate Bridge.