Indian national pleads guilty to participating in $17 million bank fraud in US

Washington: A 52-year-old Indian national has pleaded guilty to participating in a scheme to defraud a US bank in connection with a $17 million (Rs 141 crores) secured line of credit, US Attorney Philip R Sellinger has announced.

Nitin Vats, a former employee of a now-defunct New Jersey-based marble and granite wholesaler, pleaded guilty before US District Judge Susan D Wigenton to one count of an indictment charging him with conspiracy to commit wire fraud affecting a financial institution, the Department of Justice (DoJ) said on Wednesday.

According to documents, from March 2016 through March 2018, an owner and employees of Lotus Exim International Inc (LEI), including Vats, conspired to obtain from the victim bank a $17 million line of credit by fraudulent means.

The victim bank extended LEI the line of credit, believing it to have been secured in part by LEI’s accounts receivable. In reality, the conspirators had fabricated and inflated many of the accounts receivable, ultimately leading to LEI defaulting on the line of credit, according to a DoJ press release.