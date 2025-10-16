<p>The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday, October 16, clarified India’s position on energy imports following comments by US President Donald Trump regarding India’s purchases of Russian crude.</p><p>MEA official spokesperson Shri Randhir Jaiswal emphasised that India’s energy sourcing decisions are guided entirely by domestic priorities, particularly safeguarding the interests of Indian consumers in a volatile global energy market.</p><p>“India is a significant importer of oil and gas. Ensuring stable energy prices and secured supplies have been the twin goals of our energy policy,” Jaiswal said.</p><p>He added that India’s approach has always involved broad-basing its energy procurement and diversifying sources to adapt to global market conditions.</p><p>On cooperation with the United States, the MEA noted that India has for years sought to expand energy ties with the US, and progress has steadily increased over the past decade. “The current US Administration has shown interest in deepening energy cooperation with India. Discussions are ongoing,” Jaiswal said.</p><p>The statement comes after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/trump-claims-modi-has-assured-him-india-will-not-buy-russian-oil-3765861">Trump claimed</a> that Modi had assured him India would stop buying oil from Russia, describing it as a “big step” in pressuring Moscow amid the Ukraine war. India has consistently maintained that its energy imports, including Russian crude, are driven by affordability and national energy security, while its stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict remains independent and balanced.</p>