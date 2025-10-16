Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

‘India’s energy sourcing guided by market and consumer needs’: MEA on Trump’s Russian oil claim

On cooperation with the United States, the MEA noted that India has for years sought to expand energy ties with the US, and progress has steadily increased over the past decade.
Last Updated : 16 October 2025, 05:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2025, 05:41 IST
India NewsWorld newsNarendra ModiDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us