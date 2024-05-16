India's moon landing and kids dying in Karachi gutters aired on same screen: Pakistani lawmaker

"Karachi is the revenue engine of Pakistan. The two seaports operational in Pakistan since its inception, are both in Karachi....For 15 years, Karachi was not given even a bit of fresh water....Even the water that came, the tanker mafia hoarded it and sold it to the people of Karachi," stressed Kamal.

Shedding light on the education system, Kamal said that while 70 lakh children in Sindh do not go to school, a total of 2,62,00,000 children in the country are not going to school, he pointed out.

Stating the figures in the Parliament, he said that if one gives some thought to this, they will not be able to sleep at night.

His comments come as Pakistan's economy is currently grappling with structural bottlenecks, exacerbated by political uncertainty, despite some improvement in macroeconomic indicators.

The State Bank of Pakistan said in its six-monthly report that there had been a moderate recovery in real economic activities since last year.

But "political uncertainty exacerbates the situation through inconsistency in economic policies, weak governance and public administration", it said.

