Indonesia to deport 103 Taiwanese suspected of cyber crimes in Bali

Denpasar, Indonesia: Indonesian immigration authorities arrested 103 Taiwan passport holders, an official said on Friday, suspecting them of running a cyber crime operation out of the island of Bali.

The raid on June 26 was the biggest arrest this year, the Immigration agency said.

Bali immigration director Saffar Muhammad Godam told reporters authorities would soon deport the Taiwan passport holders after arresting them in a sting operation at a villa in Bali's Tabanan district.