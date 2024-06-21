Home
International Yoga Day 2024: Here's how people celebrated worldwide

Here are some spectacular visuals of International Yoga Day celebrations from across the world.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 21 June 2024, 10:19 IST
Last Updated : 21 June 2024, 10:19 IST

People participate in a mass yoga session on the 10th International Day of Yoga at Batu Caves, Malaysia.

Credit: Reuters

A sadhu takes part in a mass yoga session at Batu Caves, Malaysia.

Credit: Reuters

Participants perform yoga during the International Yoga Day at the India-Pakistan border in Nadabet, India.

Credit: Reuters

People perform yoga in Chikkamagaluru.

Credit: PTI

People perform yoga on the 10th International Day of Yoga, at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar.

Credit: PTI

People perform yoga at a programme organised in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Credit: PTI

International Yoga Day celebration at Times Square, in New York, USA.

Credit: PTI

Swimmers perform yoga inside a pool on the 10th International Day of Yoga, in Mathura.

Credit: PTI

People perform yoga during a programme organised to celebrate the 10th International Day of Yoga, at Times Square, in New York.

Credit: PTI

Border Security Force (BSF) Inspector General (IG) D.K. Boora performs yoga on the 10th International Day of Yoga, in Jammu.

Credit: PTI

Youngsters perform yoga on the 10th International Day of Yoga, near Umaid Bhawan Palace, in Jodhpur.

Credit: PTI

People perform yoga on the 10th International Day of Yoga, in Kanpur.

Credit: PTI

People perform yoga on the Yamuna river at Sonia Vihar during celebrations on the 10th International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

People perform yoga in the Ganga river on the occasion of the 10th International Day of Yoga, in Patna.

Credit: PTI

Published 21 June 2024, 10:19 IST
India NewsWorld newsYogaYoga DayInternational Yoga Day

