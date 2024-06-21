International Yoga Day 2024: Here's how people celebrated worldwide

People participate in a mass yoga session on the 10th International Day of Yoga at Batu Caves, Malaysia.
A sadhu takes part in a mass yoga session at Batu Caves, Malaysia.
Participants perform yoga during the International Yoga Day at the India-Pakistan border in Nadabet, India.
People perform yoga in Chikkamagaluru.
People perform yoga on the 10th International Day of Yoga, at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar.
People perform yoga at a programme organised in Tel Aviv, Israel.
International Yoga Day celebration at Times Square, in New York, USA.
Swimmers perform yoga inside a pool on the 10th International Day of Yoga, in Mathura.
People perform yoga during a programme organised to celebrate the 10th International Day of Yoga, at Times Square, in New York.
Border Security Force (BSF) Inspector General (IG) D.K. Boora performs yoga on the 10th International Day of Yoga, in Jammu.
Youngsters perform yoga on the 10th International Day of Yoga, near Umaid Bhawan Palace, in Jodhpur.
People perform yoga on the 10th International Day of Yoga, in Kanpur.
People perform yoga on the Yamuna river at Sonia Vihar during celebrations on the 10th International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi.
People perform yoga in the Ganga river on the occasion of the 10th International Day of Yoga, in Patna.
Published 21 June 2024, 10:19 IST