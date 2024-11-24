Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Iran is preparing to 'respond' to Israel, says adviser to Supreme Leader

On Oct 26, Israeli fighter jets carried out three waves of attacks on Iranian military targets, a few weeks after Iran fired a barrage of about 200 ballistic missiles against Israel.
Reuters
Last Updated : 24 November 2024, 17:00 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2024, 17:00 IST
World newsIranIsrael

Follow us on :

Follow Us