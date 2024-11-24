Iran is preparing to 'respond' to Israel, says adviser to Supreme Leader

<p>Dubai: Iran is preparing to "respond" to Israel, Ali Larijani, a senior adviser to the country's supreme leader, said in an interview published by Iran's <em>Tasnim</em> news agency on Sunday.</p>.Iran confirms it will discuss nuclear, regional issues with France, Germany, UK on Nov 29.<p>On Oct 26, Israeli fighter jets carried out three waves of attacks on Iranian military targets, a few weeks after Iran fired a barrage of about 200 ballistic missiles against Israel. Iran has previously vowed to respond to Isarel's attacks. </p>