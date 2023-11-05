JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Iran says US 'will be hit hard' if no ceasefire in Gaza

Iran considers the US to be 'militarily-involved' in the conflict.
Last Updated 05 November 2023, 12:21 IST

Follow Us

Dubai: Iran said that the United States would "be hit hard" if Washington did not implement a ceasefire in Gaza, the country's Minister of Defence was quoted as saying by the semi-official Tasnim news agency on Sunday.

"Our advice to the Americans is to immediately stop the war in Gaza and implement a ceasefire, otherwise they will be hit hard," Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani said.

After a surprise attack by Hamas against Israel on Oct. 7, the Israelis have sought to defeat the militant group.

Iran considers the US to be "militarily-involved" in the conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 05 November 2023, 12:21 IST)
World newsUnited StatesIranGaza

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT