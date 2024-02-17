Israel bombards Gaza, with biggest functioning hospital under siege; five die after oxygen cut, says Hamas

The Gaza Health Ministry said the hospital lost power and remained without electricity on Friday, jeopardising patient care. But the Israeli military said it repaired one generator and provided another, ensuring "all vital systems continued to operate."

Two pregnant women gave birth on Friday “under tough conditions -- no water, no food and no way of warming them up” in cold weather, said ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qidra.

The ministry said Israeli forces inside Nasser Hospital forced women and children into the maternity department, which it turned into a military area. Women were not allowed to take any of their belongings.

According to the ministry, Israeli soldiers stopped an aid convoy outside the hospital, which was unable to deliver supplies. The military said it provided aid including baby food and water.

The incursion at the hospital raised alarm about patients, medical workers and displaced Palestinians sheltering there.

"There are still critically injured and sick patients that are inside the hospital," said Tarik Jasarevic, spokesperson for the World Health Organization, which said its staff was trying to reach the hospital after the Israeli raid.

"There is an urgent need to deliver fuel to ensure the continuation of the provision of life-saving services."

About 10,000 people were seeking shelter at the hospital earlier this week, but many left either in anticipation of the Israeli raid or because of Israeli orders to evacuate, the Gaza Health Ministry said.

Israel said its soldiers found ammunition and weapons in the hospital, as well as medication bearing names of some hostages.