<p>Hamas is no longer the militant group whose invasion of Israel triggered the two-year war in Gaza, the Israeli military spokesperson said on Friday at the start of a ceasefire with the Palestinian militant group.</p><p>"Hamas is not the Hamas of two years ago. Hamas has been defeated every place we fought them," Brigadier General Effie Defrin, the military spokesperson, told reporters at a briefing.</p><p>He urged Palestinian residents of Gaza to avoid entering areas under control by the Israel Defense Forces in the enclave.</p><p>"I am calling from here on the residents of Gaza to avoid entering areas under IDF control. Keep to the agreement and ensure your safety," he said.</p><p>Thousands of displaced Palestinians began flocking towards their abandoned homes after a U.S.-brokered ceasefire took effect on Friday and Israeli troops began pulling back from parts of Gaza. </p>