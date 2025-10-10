Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Israel declares Hamas defeated 'every place we fought them' as ceasefire begins

He urged Palestinian residents of Gaza to avoid entering areas under control by the Israel Defense Forces in the enclave.
Last Updated : 10 October 2025, 13:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2025, 13:49 IST
World newsIsraelCeasefireGaza

Follow us on :

Follow Us