Israel names Hamas gunmen it says were targeted in strike that killed UNRWA staff

Jerusalem: The Israeli military on Thursday named nine men it said were Hamas militants killed in Gaza airstrikes that the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA said had left six of its staffers dead.

The military said three of the Hamas men had doubled as UNRWA workers. Reuters was unable to independently verify their identities. There was no immediate comment from Hamas.

UNRWA said six staffers were killed in two airstrikes that hit a school in central Gaza on Wednesday, the highest death toll among its staff in a single incident.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday condemned the attack, U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said, adding that the attack had killed at least 18 people, including the UNRWA staff, women and children. He said it took the total number of UNRWA staff killed in the conflict to 220.

"This incident must be independently and thoroughly investigated to ensure accountability," Dujarric said. "The continued lack of effective protection for civilians in Gaza is unconscionable."