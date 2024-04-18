JOIN US
Homeworld

Israeli military says food trucks enter Gaza from Ashdod Port for first time

'Eight World Food Program (WFP) trucks of flour entered the Gaza Strip from the Ashdod Port today,' the statement said.
Last Updated 17 April 2024, 18:56 IST

Jerusalem: The Israeli military said on Wednesday food trucks entered the blockaded Gaza Strip from Ashdod Port for the first time since the government approved the opening of the port to aid shipments.

"Eight World Food Program (WFP) trucks of flour entered the Gaza Strip from the Ashdod Port today," the statement said, adding that the trucks underwent security checks at the port and were then admitted into Gaza through the Israeli-controlled Kerem Shalom crossing.

(Published 17 April 2024, 18:56 IST)
World newsIsraelGaza

