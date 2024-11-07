Home
Israeli strike kills three civilians in Sidon: Lebanese army says

The strike targeted a car while it was passing a checkpoint, which led to the killing of the three Lebanese who were inside it, the army said in a statement.
Reuters
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 15:45 IST

Published 07 November 2024, 15:45 IST
World newsIsraelLebanon

