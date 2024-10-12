Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Israeli strikes kill 19 people in Gaza as tanks push deeper north

Residents said Israeli forces continued to pound Jabalia, which is in the north of the enclave and is the largest of the enclave's historic refugee camps, from the air and ground.
Reuters
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 12:53 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 October 2024, 12:53 IST
World newsIsraelPalestineIsrael-Palestine ConflictGaza

Follow us on :

Follow Us