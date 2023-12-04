Jailed Nobel winner Narges Mohammadi to continue protests, she says in smuggled letter

Stockholm: Jailed Iranian Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi will continue her fight for human rights even if it leads to her death, she said in a letter smuggled out from prison and published on Monday by Swedish public broadcaster SVT.

Mohammadi is serving multiple sentences in Tehran's notorious Evin prison on charges including spreading propaganda against the Islamic Republic.

"Imprisonment, psychological torture, constant solitary confinement, sentence after sentence; that hasn't and is not going to stop me," she wrote, according to SVT.

"I am going to stand up for freedom and equality even if it costs me my life."

SVT said the letter was written in reply to questions that had been smuggled into the prison via intermediaries, but did not reveal details of how the exchange had taken place.