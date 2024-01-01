JOIN US
Homeworld

LIVE
Japan tsunami updates: First waves hit coast, Indian embassy issues emergency contact details for nationals there

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 hit north central Japan on Monday, public broadcaster NHK said. The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning along western coastal regions of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama prefectures. Tsunami of up to 5 metres high are believed to be reaching Noto in Ishikawa Prefecture, according to the weather agency. Follow DH for latest updates on Japan earthquake and tsunami warning.
Last Updated 01 January 2024, 10:35 IST

10:1501 Jan 2024

Two of the three prefectures where the tsunami will hit has nuclear power plants

10:1501 Jan 2024

Watch: Scary visuals in Japan amid tsunami warning

10:1501 Jan 2024

Embassy of India in Japan issues emergency contact numbers for Indian citizens following a strong earthquake and tsunami warnings

10:3501 Jan 2024

North Korea issues tsunami warnings after massive Japan quake

North Korea issued tsunami warnings for its east coast after a massive quake hit north central Japan on Monday, saying waves of up to 2.08 meters (6.8 ft) can reach its shore. (Reuters)

10:2401 Jan 2024

Japan's major telecom carriers are offering users the capability to register and check whether a person is safe after a massive earthquake hit central Japan.

10:2301 Jan 2024

See: Map shows quakes which hit off the coast of Japan

A map showing the quakes which struck the west coast of Japan on Monday.

A map showing the quakes which struck the west coast of Japan on Monday.

Credit: USGS

10:1501 Jan 2024

Worryingly, the warning covers three prefectures, two of which have nuclear power plants, though one has been shuttered since the Fukushima disaster.

10:1501 Jan 2024

10:1501 Jan 2024

08:3901 Jan 2024

Russia's emergencies ministry says parts of far east's Sakhalin island under threat of tsunami, evacuations being carried out

08:2101 Jan 2024

Japan chief cabinet secretary Hayashi calls on people to evacuate to a safe place following earthquake and tsunami

08:2001 Jan 2024

5-metre tsunami expected to hit coast of Noto peninsula in Ishikawa prefecture, warns broadcaster NHK

07:5101 Jan 2024

South Korea meteorological agency warns sea level on east coast may rise after Japan quake

South Korea's meteorological agency said on Monday the sea level in some parts of the Gangwon province on the east coast may rise after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 hit north central Japan.

(Published 01 January 2024, 10:15 IST)
World newsJapanEarthquakeTsunami

