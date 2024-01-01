Japan tsunami updates: First waves hit coast, Indian embassy issues emergency contact details for nationals there
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 hit north central Japan on Monday, public broadcaster NHK said. The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning along western coastal regions of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama prefectures. Tsunami of up to 5 metres high are believed to be reaching Noto in Ishikawa Prefecture, according to the weather agency. Follow DH for latest updates on Japan earthquake and tsunami warning.
Embassy has set up an emergency control room for anyone to contact in connection with the Earthquake and Tsunami on January I, 2024. The following Emergency numbers and email IDs may be contacted for any assistance. pic.twitter.com/oMkvbbJKEh
Russia's emergencies ministry says parts of far east's Sakhalin island under threat of tsunami, evacuations being carried out
08:2101 Jan 2024
Japan chief cabinet secretary Hayashi calls on people to evacuate to a safe place following earthquake and tsunami
08:2001 Jan 2024
5-metre tsunami expected to hit coast of Noto peninsula in Ishikawa prefecture, warns broadcaster NHK
07:5101 Jan 2024
South Korea meteorological agency warns sea level on east coast may rise after Japan quake
South Korea's meteorological agency said on Monday the sea level in some parts of the Gangwon province on the east coast may rise after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 hit north central Japan.