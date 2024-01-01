Japan tsunami updates: First waves hit coast, Indian embassy issues emergency contact details for nationals there

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 hit north central Japan on Monday, public broadcaster NHK said. The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning along western coastal regions of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama prefectures. Tsunami of up to 5 metres high are believed to be reaching Noto in Ishikawa Prefecture, according to the weather agency. Follow DH for latest updates on Japan earthquake and tsunami warning.