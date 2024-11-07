Home
world

JD Vance: First bearded US vice president in almost a century

The 40-year-old senator, who is also a close ally of Trump, would be the third-youngest individual to hold the office in the US, also the first millennial to serve in such a high-ranking office.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 12:25 IST

Published 07 November 2024, 12:25 IST
