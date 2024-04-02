Judge rejects Hunter Biden's request to dismiss tax charges, court documents show

A federal judge in Los Angeles on Monday rejected a string of motions filed by US President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, to dismiss tax charges filed against him, court documents show.

Among the claims that US District Judge Marc Scarsi rejected in eight separate motions were that federal prosecutors caved to pressure from Republicans or that Hunter Biden, 54, had immunity from a previous plea deal he had negotiated.

Hunter Biden has pleaded not guilty to failing to pay $1.4 million in taxes between 2016 and 2019, while allegedly spending millions of dollars on drugs, escorts, exotic cars and other big-ticket items.