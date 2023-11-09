Keeping lights off: Undocumented Afghans go underground in Pakistan

'Worse than prison'

Reuters spoke to a dozen undocumented migrants trying to stay under the radar of the nationwide sweep. Because of their situation, they declined to be identified or asked that their full names not be used.

They included a 35-year-old father, also a Christian convert, who fled to Pakistan with his nine-year-old daughter.

Another young girl in the shelter said she fears for her life because she belongs to the ethnic Hazara minority, which has for years faced persecution from hardline Sunni extremists in Afghanistan.

"This is worse than prison," said a 22-year-old Afghan man who said he ensured the lights remained off at night.

Some locals who are helping the Afghans arrange for food and water to be secretly smuggled into the shelter under the cover of night.

Afghan singer Wafa, 28, fears her days of refuge in Pakistan, where she moved shortly after the Taliban takeover over two years ago, are coming to an end because her visa has expired.

Speaking from a relative's home in Islamabad, she said she hoped that she could either get asylum in France or Canada, or make Pakistan her home, as her profession of singing Pashto songs, which she started 11 years ago, is no longer acceptable in Afghanistan, where the Taliban have banned public music performances.

But she is yet to hear back, and applying for a visa extension remains unaffordable for her family. In the meantime, she does not leave the house to avoid widespread snap checks by Pakistani police.

"I am a singer... I know what will happen to me when I'm back," Wafa said.

Saleh Zada, a 32-year-old singer in Karachi, said he moved from Afghanistan a year ago.

"I was singing in my village for friends and relatives, we had lots of parties, singing parties," Saleh Zada said, speaking at a crowded low-income neighbourhood apartment belonging to his relatives. He showed Reuters video clips of him playing the harmonium and rubab, a string instrument, some of which were on social media.

"My family advised me to leave Afghanistan, I feared the Taliban," he says, adding that the fear of being picked up by Pakistani police, because he does not have a valid visa, has kept him indoors for days.

"Life is difficult here (in Pakistan), but I have to save my life."