King Charles and Queen Camilla to visit Canberra on Australia tour

<p>Sydney: King Charles and Queen Camilla will fly to Australia's capital Canberra on Monday where crowds are expected to gather for their first visit to the city in almost a decade.</p><p>Charles' 16th official visit to Australia, where he attended school for six months as a teenager in 1966, is also his first major foreign trip since being diagnosed with cancer in February.</p><p>The monarchs began their trip in Sydney. On Sunday, hundreds of well-wishers gathered outside St Thomas' Anglican Church to greet the royal couple after they attended a service.</p> .<p>Landing in Canberra before noon, the royal couple will first visit the Australian War Memorial and place a floral tribute at the Tomb of the Unknown Australian Soldier before meeting members of the public. They last visited the memorial in 2015.</p><p>Their itinerary also includes parliament, where they will meet senior ministers, members of the judiciary and military, as well as the National Bushfire Behaviour Research Laboratory.</p><p>At the lab, Charles, a long-time environmentalist, will see a demonstration of the "pyroton," a special wind tunnel designed to mimic the effects of the deadly bush fires common to Australia.</p>