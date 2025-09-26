Kremlin won't discuss 'threat' to shoot down Russian military planes that violate European airspace

<p>Moscow: The Kremlin said on Friday it did not want to talk about a <em>Bloomberg</em> report that European diplomats had privately warned Moscow that NATO would be ready to shoot down any Russian aircraft violating European airspace.</p><p><em>Bloomberg</em> reported, citing officials familiar with the exchange, that British, French and German envoys had delivered the warning at a meeting in Moscow.</p><p>Asked how Russia would respond if NATO shot down a Russian plane, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "You know, I don't even want to talk about this; it's a very irresponsible statement."</p> .Did Modi call Putin over Moscow's strategy for Ukraine? MEA says not true, lashes at NATO for 'careless' remark.<p>He added: "It's very irresponsible because accusations against Russia that its military aircraft violated someone's airspace and intruded into someone's skies are groundless. No convincing evidence has been presented."</p><p>NATO says three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets violated Estonian airspace on September 19 and stayed there for 12 minutes before they were forced to withdraw.</p><p>NATO countries, dismissing Russia's denials, have accused Moscow of reckless and provocative behaviour.</p><p>The Estonian incident came nine days after Poland shot down Russian drones that had violated its airspace. Britain said this week that the Russian incursions raised the risk of a direct armed confrontation with NATO</p>