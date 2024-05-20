Home
Lavrov says Iran's Raisi was a true friend of Russia

In Russia, the President of Iran E. Raisi and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran H. Amir-Abdollahian were known as true, reliable friends of our country," Sergei Lavrov said.
Reuters
Last Updated : 20 May 2024, 10:03 IST
Moscow: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed condolences over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, hailing him as a true patriot of the Islamic Republic and a reliable friend of Russia."In Russia, the President of Iran E. Raisi and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran H. Amir-Abdollahian were known as true, reliable friends of our country," Lavrov said.

"Their role in strengthening mutually beneficial Russian-Iranian cooperation and trusting partnership is invaluable," he said. "We sincerely extend our condolences to the families and friends of the victims, as well as to the entire friendly people of Iran. Our thoughts and hearts are with you in this sad hour."

