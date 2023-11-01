Limited Gaza evacuations via Rafah to be allowed after Qatar brokers deal

Qatar has mediated an agreement between Egypt, Israel and Hamas, in coordination with the US, which will allow limited evacuations from besieged Gaza, a source briefed on deal told Reuters on Wednesday.

The agreement would allow foreign passport holders and some critically injured people to leave through the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza, though there is no timeline for how long it will remain open for evacuation, the source added.

The deal is not linked to other issues under negotiation such as hostages held by Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist group that governs Gaza, or pauses designed to ease a humanitarian crisis in the enclave which is suffering from food, water, fuel and medical shortages, the source said.

Israel sent its forces into Gaza following weeks of air bombardments in retaliation for a major attack by Iran-backed Hamas on Oct 7.