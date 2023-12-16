London police to 'carefully consider' Prince Harry phone hacking ruling

London: London's police said they will "carefully consider" the findings of a court ruling that found Prince Harry had been a victim of phone hacking and other unlawful acts by Mirror Group journalists with the knowledge of their editors.

King Charles' younger son, who became the first senior British royal for 130 years to give evidence in court when he appeared at a trial in June, was awarded 140,600 pounds ($178,000) on Friday after the judge agreed he had been targeted by journalists working for Mirror Group Newspapers.

A spokeswoman for London's police said that it would "carefully consider" the judgment in the civil case, adding: "There is no ongoing investigation."