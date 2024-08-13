Home
London's Leicester Square stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder

Police had said that an 11-year-old girl was seriously injured in a stabbing in Leicester Square on Monday, and the child's injuries were not life threatening.
Reuters
Last Updated : 13 August 2024, 08:23 IST

A 32-year-old man was charged with attempted murder in the stabbing of an 11-year-old girl in London's Leicester Square, the Met Police said in a statement early Tuesday.

Ioan Pintaru was also charged with the possession of a bladed article, the police added.

An 11-year-old girl was seriously injured in a stabbing in Leicester Square on Monday, and the child's injuries were not life threatening, police had said.

While it was initially believed that the girl's mother, 34, was also hurt, it was later confirmed that blood from her daughter's injuries had been mistaken for injuries of her own, the police said on Tuesday.

Published 13 August 2024, 08:23 IST
World newsLondonStabbing

