Love beyond borders: Chinese man studying in Australia travelled home every week to meet girlfriend

<p>'Love knows no boundaries'. A man in China has given a strong meaning to this phrase by showing commitment to his relationship. </p><p>As per a <a href="https://www.scmp.com/news/people-culture/trending-china/article/3286531/love-china-student-makes-weekly-australia-trips-class-returns-home-see-partner?module=perpetual_scroll_0&pgtype=article">report </a>by <em>South China Morning Post</em>, 28-year-old Xu Guangli is a student at RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia, studying arts management. </p><p>Xu's home is in China's Shandong province where his girlfriend also resides. Xu's girlfriend had completed her studies from Australia and was living in China.</p><p>For three months, from August to October, Xu commuted between China and Australia as he only needed to attend one class a week.</p><p>Xu took a layover flight to Melbourne, attended the class the next day, and left for China the day after. Each trip took him three days in total to return, the publication reported.</p><p>He used to stay at his friend's place when in Melbourne.</p><p>During this course, he said that he got to visit various cities in China as he purchased tickets for different airlines connecting flights. </p><p>Shandong newspaper <em>Dazhong Daily</em>, as cited by <em>SCMP</em> reported that this was the last semester of his master's course, and to meet the standards to graduate, he was supposed to attend only one class a week.</p><p>This is when Xu decided to travel to and fro and got to be with his girlfriend every week. </p><p>He expressed that his life in Australia was 'lonely'.</p><p>Xu had been living in Australia for eight years and planned on further studying domestic work environment.</p>.<p>He usually posted videos of his trips online, which garnered him around 10,000 followers.</p><p>Xu in one of the videos mentioned the total expense he paid while travelling between the two countries.</p><p>The total estimated cost of one trip was said to be Rs 78,194 (6,700 yuan) and Rs 396,792 (4,700-yuan) for a return ticket.</p><p>He also mentioned that the trips expense is comparatively more than renting a flat in Melbourne, however, Xu believed that the time and money spent is worth the love and for good food at home, the publication reported.</p>.<p><em>SCMP</em> mentioned some of the comments on social media, who gave their opinion on Xu's idea of travelling weekly. </p><p>A user commented saying, "I have never seen anyone so devoted to love before."</p><p>"I would not travel such a long distance every week for anything. It is simply too tiring," another user commented.</p><p>"I would not commute between school and my home every week even if they are in neighbouring cities," commented a third.</p>