Major tsunami warning issued in Japan after 7.6 quake, numerous aftershocks

Tokyo: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 hit north central Japan on Monday, public broadcaster NHK said.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning along western coastal regions of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama prefectures.

Tsunami of up to 5 metres high are believed to be reaching Noto in Ishikawa Prefecture, according to the weather agency.

Waves more than 1 metre high hit the coast of Wajima City in Ishikawa Prefecture, NHK reported.

Hokuriku Electric Power said it is checking for any irregularities at its nuclear power plants, NHK reported.

According to the Japanese Meteorological Agency, the region saw as many as 16 after shocks following the 7.6 quake.