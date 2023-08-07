Major US health systems expect to offer Alzheimer's drug Leqembi in a few months

Leqembi can cause brain swelling or bleeding, and patients must also undergo an MRI before treatment and several during treatment to watch for this risk, which the FDA has flagged. Anticoagulants can also raise the risk of bleeding in the brain. Recognizing the brain swelling issue on an MRI is challenging, especially when it is mild, and takes special training, said Dr. David Knopman of the Mayo Clinic. Before the July 6 full approval, Durham, North Carolina-based Duke University Health System started 16 patients on Leqembi who are paying for the drug out of pocket, said Director of the Duke Memory Disorders Program Dr. Kim Johnson.