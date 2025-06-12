Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Marines to deploy on LA streets within two days with authority to detain civilians

Los Angeles on Wednesday endured a sixth day of protests that have been largely peaceful but occasionally punctuated by violence, mostly contained to a few blocks of the city's downtown area.
Reuters
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 03:33 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 June 2025, 03:33 IST
World newsUnited StatesLos AngelesDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us