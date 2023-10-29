RIP Matthew Perry: Tributes pour in

Actor Matthew Perry, who gained fame for his starring role in the hit comedy show 'Friends,' as Chandler Bing, was found dead at age of 54 on Saturday in a hot tub at a Los Angeles home, as per reports. Saddened by his sudden demise, tributes are pouring in from across the world.
Abel formerly known as The Weekend also apid tribute to Matthew Perry
29 Oct 2023
Vivek Agnihotri shares a hear-felt message over Perry's death
29 Oct 2023
Matthew Perry’s passing is shocking and saddening: Justin Trudeau
29 Oct 2023
Olivia Munn remembers Matthew Perry and his struggles with addiction
29 Oct 2023
Broadcaster Piers Morgan condoles Matthew Perry's death
RIP Matthew Perry, 54. The Friends star was a great actor, but by his own admission, a very tormented guy. His recent autobiography about his addiction-ravaged life was one of the most powerful, honest and revealing I’ve ever read. Such sad news. pic.twitter.com/RxAA1V1fr6
News anchor Rajdeep Sardesai too paid tribute to Perry
"Not a nice way to wake up on a Sunday and hear that Matthew Perry, one of the great stars of the iconic series #Friends , my favourite stress buster on flights, has passed away. Won’t forget the Vegas wedding episode and many more. League of your own! RIP"
29 Oct 2023
He writes on X,"Saddest day in the history, someone who made us smile everytime had left us in tears. Rest In Paradise #MatthewPerry"
No one will know how much this person has helped so many people in their hard times, just by watching his 2-3 F.R.I.E.N.D.S episodes would make a bad day better. There will be never be a you again #MatthewPerrypic.twitter.com/pjwLz6yVtb