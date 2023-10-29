JOIN US
world

LIVE
RIP Matthew Perry: Tributes pour in

Actor Matthew Perry, who gained fame for his starring role in the hit comedy show 'Friends,' as Chandler Bing, was found dead at age of 54 on Saturday in a hot tub at a Los Angeles home, as per reports. Saddened by his sudden demise, tributes are pouring in from across the world.
Last Updated 29 October 2023, 04:47 IST

03:5429 Oct 2023

Abel formerly known as The Weekend also apid tribute to Matthew Perry

03:5429 Oct 2023

Vivek Agnihotri shares a hear-felt message over Perry's death

03:3229 Oct 2023

Matthew Perry’s passing is shocking and saddening: Justin Trudeau

04:4729 Oct 2023

Olivia Munn remembers Matthew Perry and his struggles with addiction

04:4729 Oct 2023

Broadcaster Piers Morgan condoles Matthew Perry's death

04:4729 Oct 2023

Actor Mira Sornivo saddened over Perry's sudden demise

04:4729 Oct 2023
04:0629 Oct 2023

Anupam Kher condoles Matthew Perry's death

03:5429 Oct 2023

Scott Icenogle pays tribute to Matthew Perry

03:5429 Oct 2023

Actor Nimrat Kaur shares condolence over Matthew Perry's demise

03:5429 Oct 2023

News anchor Rajdeep Sardesai too paid tribute to Perry

"Not a nice way to wake up on a Sunday and hear that Matthew Perry, one of the great stars of the iconic series #Friends , my favourite stress buster on flights, has passed away. Won’t forget the Vegas wedding episode and many more. League of your own! RIP"

03:5429 Oct 2023

Abel formerly known as The Weekend also apid tribute to Matthew Perry

He writes on X,"Saddest day in the history, someone who made us smile everytime had left us in tears. Rest In Paradise #MatthewPerry"

03:5429 Oct 2023

Vivek Agnihotri shares a hear-felt message over Perry's death

(Published 29 October 2023, 03:37 IST)
