Matthew Perry's assistant, doctors among 5 charged with getting him Ketamine that caused actor's death

Matthew Perry's personal assistant, two doctors and two others have been indicted and charged with providing the ketamine that caused the death of Perry, the Friends star, in October, authorities said Thursday.
In documents filed in federal court in California, prosecutors said that Perry's assistant and an acquaintance had worked with two doctors and a drug dealer to procure thousands of dollars worth of ketamine for Perry, who had long struggled with substance abuse and addiction, in the weeks leading up to his death.
The actor, who gained sitcom superstardom as Chandler Bing on the show Friends, was discovered floating face down in a hot tub at his home in Los Angeles on Oct. 28; the Los Angeles County medical examiner's office said in an autopsy report released in December that Perry had died of "acute effects of ketamine."
An indictment filed in federal court Wednesday detailed grand jury charges against Jasveen Sangha, who prosecutors said was known as "the Ketamine Queen," and Salvador Plasencia, known as "Dr. P." Sangha maintained a "stash house" in North Hollywood, the indictment said. Plasencia, a physician at an urgent care center, was among those who worked to get the ketamine to Perry despite knowing he had a history of drug abuse, according to the indictment.
The charges against them include conspiracy to distribute ketamine; distribution of ketamine resulting in death; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; and altering and falsifying records related to a federal investigation.
Perry's personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa; another doctor, Mark Chavez; and Erik Fleming, an acquaintance of Perry's, were all charged separately with counts including conspiracy to distribute ketamine, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who was granted anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.
Attempts to reach the defendants were not immediately successful.
Some of those involved used encrypted messaging applications and coded language to discuss drug deals, including referring to bottles of ketamine as "Dr Pepper," "cans" and "bots," according to court documents.
On Sept. 30, the documents say, Plasencia, who is listed as a physician at an urgent care center in Calabasas, California, texted Chavez about purchasing ketamine so he could sell the ketamine to the "victim M.P." -- who a law enforcement official confirmed was Matthew Perry. In a text message, prosecutors said, Plasencia discussed with Chavez how much to charge Perry, writing, "I wonder how much this moron will pay" and "Lets find out."
A news conference is scheduled in Los Angeles on Thursday morning.
Ketamine, a powerful anesthetic with psychedelic properties, is increasingly being used as an alternative therapy for depression, anxiety and other mental health problems. It is also used, and abused, recreationally.
Police in Los Angeles acknowledged this year that they were working with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration to investigate the source of Perry's ketamine and whether it was obtained legally.
The autopsy report said that Perry had been on ketamine infusion therapy, but it determined that the ketamine in his system could not have been from his last known therapy session, about a week and a half before he died. The autopsy said the level of ketamine found in Perry's blood was equivalent to the amount that would be used during general anesthesia.
In the indictment, Plasencia was accused of misleading officials about Perry's treatment. Prosecutors said that he "provided a falsified document purportedly showing the medical treatment plan for Victim M.P." that claimed he was being given a maximum dose of 60 milligrams over 24 hours. It said that "in fact, as defendant Plasencia then well knew, defendant Plasencia injected Victim M.P. with ketamine dosages far in excess of 60 milligrams."
In the weeks leading to Perry's death, the indictment said, Plasencia sold thousands of dollars worth of ketamine to Iwamasa and personally injected Perry with the drug at Perry's residence. During one visit, a large dose caused Perry to "freeze up," prosecutors said, causing the doctor to advise against a similarly sized injection in the future. He also injected Perry with ketamine in a public parking lot in Long Beach, California, while inside of a vehicle, according to court papers.
On Oct. 24, Fleming, the acquaintance, purchased 25 vials of ketamine from Sangha and delivered them to Iwamasa at Perry's home. Iwamasa administered at least six shots of ketamine to Perry. Iwamasa injected Perry with more than 20 shots of ketamine over the next four days, causing Perry to die October 28, prosecutors said.
Sangha is facing another federal drug charge. She was charged this year with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and has pleaded not guilty. Law enforcement raided her home in North Hollywood in March, seizing 79 bottles of liquid ketamine and nearly 2,000 methamphetamine pills, according to court documents.
Plasencia described Chavez on LinkedIn as a mentor of his for 15 years, writing that Chavez had been "extremely helpful to me as I navigated my own path as a medical entrepreneur."
Chavez has built a brand for himself as what he calls "The Health MD," describing himself online as a longevity coach, medical doctor, entrepreneur and fitness trailblazer. Having started his career as a medical chemist, Chavez recently listed himself as a medical director at a company specializing in regenerative medicine. His website offers a 12-week weight loss program for $1,500 involving the drug Ozempic.
Perry had a history of drug and alcohol addiction, which he wrote about in a memoir.
The medical examiner's office said that drowning, coronary artery disease and buprenorphine, which is used to treat drug addiction and for pain, had contributed to his death.