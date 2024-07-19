Home
Homeworld

Microsoft global outage: Full list of domestic, international airlines affected

A global Microsoft outage on Friday threw the aviation sector into disarray, resulting in massive delays, cancellations, and grounding of flights around the world.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 19 July 2024, 09:13 IST

Comments

A global Microsoft outage on Friday threw the aviation sector into disarray, resulting in massive delays, cancellations, and grounding of flights around the world.

Several Indian carriers reported disruptions to services, while a large number of global carriers reported disruptions as well. Several airports also said that services had been disrupted.

Here, we take a look at the airlines and airports that have been affected.

Indian airlines

- Air India

- IndiGo

- SpiceJet

- Akasa Air

- Vistara

Foreign airlines

- American Airlines

- Delta Airlines

- United Airlines

- Frontier Airlines

- Allegiant

- Sun Country Airlines

- Ryan Air

- Air France

- Cathay Pacific

- Eurowings

- KLM

- Scandinavian Airlines

- Vueling

- China Airlines

- Eva Air

- Spirit Airlines

Airports

- New Delhi

- Chennai

- Bengaluru

- Mumbai

- Hyderabad

- Jaipur

- Berlin

- Prague

- Dubai

- Amsterdam

- Madrid

- Barcelona

- London

- Edinburgh

- Brussels

- Sydney

- Hong Kong

- Lisbon

- Singapore

- Zurich

What has Microsoft said?

The tech giant has said that it is taking "mitigation measures" and that users should see signs of recovery soon in the services affected.

Published 19 July 2024, 08:24 IST
