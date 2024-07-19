Microsoft global outage: Full list of domestic, international airlines affected

A global Microsoft outage on Friday threw the aviation sector into disarray, resulting in massive delays, cancellations, and grounding of flights around the world.
Several Indian carriers reported disruptions to services, while a large number of global carriers reported disruptions as well. Several airports also said that services had been disrupted.
Here, we take a look at the airlines and airports that have been affected.
- Air India
- IndiGo
- SpiceJet
- Akasa Air
- Vistara
- American Airlines
- Delta Airlines
- United Airlines
- Frontier Airlines
- Allegiant
- Sun Country Airlines
- Ryan Air
- Air France
- Cathay Pacific
- Eurowings
- KLM
- Scandinavian Airlines
- Vueling
- China Airlines
- Eva Air
- Spirit Airlines
- New Delhi
- Chennai
- Bengaluru
- Mumbai
- Hyderabad
- Jaipur
- Berlin
- Prague
- Dubai
- Amsterdam
- Madrid
- Barcelona
- London
- Edinburgh
- Brussels
- Sydney
- Hong Kong
- Lisbon
- Singapore
- Zurich
The tech giant has said that it is taking "mitigation measures" and that users should see signs of recovery soon in the services affected.
Published 19 July 2024, 08:24 IST