West Asia Conflict LIVE | Lebanon's only international airport 'operating normally' after Israeli strikes

The transport minister Ali Hamie told AFP that planes were taking off and landing without any issue. A heater factory next to the airport's perimeter wall had been badly damaged in the Israeli strike.
French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau on Thursday criticised the unveiling of a giant 'Free Palestine' banner at a Paris Saint Germain (PSG) soccer match, saying it was "unacceptable."
Asked if he would seek sanctions against PSG, Retailleau told Sud Radio: "I am not ruling out anything. I will demand explanations from PSG."
On Wednesday night, fans from Paris St Germain's Auteuil Kop unveiled a giant 'Free Palestine' banner before their Champions League game against Atletico Madrid, eight days before France take on Israel in Paris in a Nations League game.
The huge banner covered an entire section of the stadium at PSG's home venue of Parc des Princes in Paris Wednesday night ahead of their defeat at the hands of Spanish rivals Atletico Madrid.
As well as the slogan "Free Palestine", the banner showed a bloodstained Palestinian flag, a gesticulating man with a keffiyeh scarf covering all his face except his eyes, the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem and a young boy wrapped in the Lebanese flag.
It was shown as Israel presses military operations against Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza and the militant Shiite group Hezbollah in Lebanon and international concern grows over civilian casualties.
"This banner had no place in this stadium," right-wing Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau wrote on X.
"If this were to happen again, we will have to consider forbidding banners for clubs that do not enforce the rules," he added.
In a later interview with Sud Radio, Retailleau made no attempt to hide his anger, saying the banner was "unacceptable".
"I want to know more and now how this banner came to be unfurled. The Paris police chief (Laurent Nunez) explained what happened. We agreed on a certain number of things but I am demanding accountability," he added.
The banner, which was unfurled by the Paris Ultras Collective (CUP) hard-core fan group, was shown above another slogan which read: "War on the pitch but peace in the world."
"The club was not aware of the plan to display such a message," PSG said in a statement Wednesday evening.
"PSG emphasises the Parc des Princes is -- and must remain -- a place of communion around a shared passion for football and firmly opposes any message of a political nature in the stadium."
The president of the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions in France, Yonathan Arfi, described the banner as "scandalous", saying it depicted "a masked Palestinian fighter" and that it also showed "a map where the State of Israel no longer exists" in an image of the Palestinian keffiyeh.
"This is not a message of peace but a call to hatred," he said.
Several large airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs early Thursday, including one on a site adjacent to Lebanon's only international airport. The Israeli military had issued an evacuation notice for the site, saying there were Hezbollah facilities there, without giving more details.
Also Thursday, the Israeli military announced it expanded its month-old ground operation in northern Gaza to include part of Beit Lahiya, a town that has been heavily bombed since the earliest days of the war, where Israel says Hamas militants have regrouped.
Hezbollah leader Naim Kassem said in a speech aired Wednesday that the Lebanese militant group is open for cease-fire negotiations only once “the enemy stops its aggression.” His speech marked the 40-day mourning period since former Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah was assassinated in Beirut.
Hezbollah began firing into Israel on Oct. 8, 2023, in solidarity with the Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip. Since the conflict erupted, more than 3,000 people have been killed and some 13,600 wounded in Lebanon, the Health Ministry reported. (AP)
The fighter jets will be delivered in batches of four to six a year, beginning in 2031, Israel's defence ministry announced on Thursday.
It said the $5.2 billion agreement was part of a broader package of US aid approved by the US administration and Congress earlier this year and included an option for 25 additional aircraft.
Delivery of the new F-15IA aircraft will begin in 2031, with 4-6 aircraft to be supplied annually, it said.
The aircraft will be equipped with weapons systems integrated with existing Israeli weapons as well as having increased range and payloads.
"These advantages will enable the Israeli Air Force to maintain its strategic superiority in addressing current and future challenges in the Middle East," the ministry said in a statement.
"This F-15 squadron, alongside the third F-35 squadron procured earlier this year, represents a historic enhancement of our air power and strategic reach - capabilities that proved crucial during the current war," the director general of the defence ministry, Eyal Zamir, said in the statement.
Zamir said that the government has secured procurement agreements worth nearly $40 billion since the onset of the war in Gaza that began Oct. 7, 2023.
"While focusing on immediate needs for advanced weaponry and ammunition at unprecedented levels, we're simultaneously investing in long-term strategic capabilities," he said.
For Boeing, the F-15 agreement is the second major deal this year. In August, flag carrier El Al Israel Airlines, signed a deal with Boeing for the purchase of up to 31 737 MAX aircraft worth as much as $2.5 billion, beating out rival Airbus.
Ido Nehushtan, president of Boeing Israel, said the company's relationship dates back to Israel's establishment and "will continue working with the U.S. and Israeli governments to deliver the advanced F-15IA aircraft through standard military procurement channels."
The Palestinian health ministry said an Israeli strike killed one person in Tulkarem in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, after the Israeli military announced it had targeted the area.
The ministry said in a statement that "a martyr shot by (Israeli) forces" had arrived at Tulkarem Governmental Hospital from the Tulkarem camp.
Hours before, the Israeli army said in a statement that "an Air Force aircraft attacked a squad of armed terrorists in Tulkarem". (AFP)