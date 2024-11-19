Home
Militants kill tribal elder, 3 others in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

This attack is part of a larger trend, as militants often target pro-government tribal elders in restive districts of the province to weaken the administration's authority.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 10:25 IST

