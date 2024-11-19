Militants kill tribal elder, 3 others in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

<p>Peshawar: At least four people, including a tribal elder, were killed and two others injured when militants ambushed their vehicle in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, police said.</p>.<p>The militants opened fire on the vehicle of tribal elder Malik Shadi Khel in Jani Khel area in Bannu district while he was travelling with family members.</p>.<p>Four occupants of the car died on the spot, while two women were injured and shifted to a hospital, police said.</p>.Bomb blast in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa kills 2, injures six.<p>Police rushed to the spot immediately after the attack and cordoned off the area.</p>.<p>This attack is part of a larger trend, as militants often target pro-government tribal elders in restive districts of the province to weaken the administration's authority. Tribal elders are members of jirgas, which are tribal courts that hear cases and sentence criminals. </p>