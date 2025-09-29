Menu
Homeworld

Missing from a UN meeting on helping refugees? The refugees

The Rohingya in Bangladesh, who were stripped of their citizenship in Myanmar, have no means of arranging their own travel outside the camps.
Last Updated : 29 September 2025, 09:48 IST
Published 29 September 2025, 09:48 IST
World newsUnited NationsRohingyaRefugee

