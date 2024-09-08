Mother of Georgia mass shooting suspect called school before attack

New York: The mother of the teenager charged with fatally shooting two students and two teachers at a Georgia high school on Wednesday called the school that morning and warned a counselor about an "extreme emergency," the Washington Post reported.

Marcee Gray, the mother of the suspected shooter, 14-year-old Colt Gray, said she told the counselor to find her son immediately, the newspaper reported. Phone records provided by a relative to the Post show a 10-minute call to Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, at 9:50 am, about 30 minutes before the attack began.

Gray declined to detail what prompted her call but told the Post on Saturday she had shared that with law enforcement. She expressed remorse for the "pain and suffering" that the victims and their families are going through.

A school administrator went to her son's math class that morning, according to another student, the Post reported, but he was not in the room.